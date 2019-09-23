SEC announces early start for LSU vs. Utah State

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Grab the coffee Tiger fans. The start time for the Utah State game is going to be an early one.
The SEC has announced LSU and Utah State will kickoff at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5. The game will be televised through the SEC Network.
According to LSU Athletics Director of Digital Media, Todd Politz, the Tigers haven’t had a non-conference game scheduled for a morning kickoff in Tiger Stadium dating back to 1960.
“Very possible it’s never happened,” Politz tweeted.
In 2008, the Tigers’ game against Appalachian State was moved up from 4 p.m. to 10 a.m. the day before the game due to Hurricane Gustav.
The Tigers will be back home in Death Valley after coming off a big win against Vanderbilt. The Tigers roll through the Commodores to a final score of 66-38. Starting quarterback Joe Burrow tossed six touchdown passes to break a school record.
