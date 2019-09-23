Shelby: First Day of Fall

Happy first day of Fall! We won’t have crisp, Autumn air, but there is a hint of dry air and lower humidity still lingering from the weekend.
This makes the mornings, evenings, and shady spots feel just a little bit better although the afternoons are still forecast to be scorchers. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s all week. Expect lots of sunshine and no rain for at least the next week.
In the tropics, the Gulf is quiet, but the Atlantic is active with Tropical Storm Jerry threatening Bermuda and Tropical Storm Karen in the Caribbean. Karen will be one to watch over the next few days. While it isn’t a Gulf threat at this time, the U.S. can’t totally write this one off yet. A tropical depression also formed off the coast of Africa. There is plenty of time to watch that one, but early indications are that it will curve out to sea.
