Shelby: First Day of Fall

In the tropics, the Gulf is quiet, but the Atlantic is active with Tropical Storm Jerry threatening Bermuda and Tropical Storm Karen in the Caribbean. Karen will be one to watch over the next few days. While it isn’t a Gulf threat at this time, the U.S. can’t totally write this one off yet. A tropical depression also formed off the coast of Africa. There is plenty of time to watch that one, but early indications are that it will curve out to sea.