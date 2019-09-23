Tropical Storm Lorenzo forms in the Atlantic

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Tropical Storm Lorenzo has formed in the far eastern Atlantic Ocean.
The National Hurricane Center named the storm in its 10 a.m. advisory Monday.
Lorenzo’s winds are currently at 40 mph and the storm is moving west at 18 miles and hour.
The storm is not expected to impact the United States as of now.
Elsewhere, tropical storms Jerry and Karen are swirling in the Atlantic. Jerry is not a threat to the U.S. mainland, however TS Karen could make a turn back toward the west late this week.
It is too soon to know what impacts, if any, would affect the U.S.
