Tulane student robbed at gunpoint Sunday night

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -A Tulane student walking on Broadway Street was robbed Sunday night, according to the Tulane Police Department.
Police say it happened around 8:00 p.m. Sunday
The student was walking in the 1600 block of Broadway Street near the intersection of Green Street.
A subject approached the student, lifted his shirt revealing a pistol and demanded the victim’s backpack. The victim surrendered his property and the subject fled westbound on Green Street towards Pine Street.
The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6′01, bald head, skinny build, and wearing all black clothing.
If you have any information that can help police, call TUPD at 504-865-5381 or NOPD at 504-821-2222.
