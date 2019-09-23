Tulane WR Jalen McCleskey earns AAC Offensive Player of the Week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -
On top of catching the game-winning pass in Thursday night’s American Athletic Conference opener against Houston, Tulane receiver Jalen McCleskey earned AAC Offensive Player of the Week honors.
The graduate transfer caught four passes for 120 yards and a pair of touchdowns, including a 53-yard score with less than 10 seconds to go to secure the victory.
And while that was the play that will go down in history, McCleskey’s other catches held nearly the same weight. The first was a touchdown reception over two Houston defenders for the first Green Wave points of the night. Another came in the second half when he made a tremendous catch along the sideline to convert a third and 14 from their own three yard line.
In total this season, McCleskey has eight catches for 140 yards and two touchdowns. The Green Wave have an extra long bye week before resuming action on Oct. 5 against Army.
