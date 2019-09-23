Warrant for defrocked deacon George Brignac gives new details in the case against him

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Louisiana Chapter of the Survivors Network of those abused by priests, or SNAP, said they are very upset after defrocked deacon George Brignac posted bond over the weekend on a first-degree rape charge.
Kevin Bourgeois of SNAP’s New Orleans Chapter said the fact that Brignac’s bond was set at $40,000 in the first place is disturbing.
“My personal and SNAP’s official response is, it felt like a slap in the face,” Bourgeois said. “It’s too low of a bond. It should have been a lot more."
Brignac has been accused of abusing young boys numerous time, but has never been convicted on any charges. The most recent accusation led to his arrest on a first-degree rape charge Saturday (Sept. 21). But by the next day, he had bonded out from the Orleans Justice Center jail.
“We believe he should have been held over in jail a lot longer. He shouldn’t be out in the public at all,” Bourgeois said.
Brignac’s attorney, Martin Regan told FOX 8 Brignac will plead not guilty to the rape charge against him.
New Orleans attorney Roger Stetter said he represents 15 of Brignac’s alleged sex abuse victim -- including the alleged victim that gave the NOPD a recorded statement which led to Brignac’s arrest.
“He should have been arrested a year ago,” Stetter said.
According to the warrant for Brignac’s arrest, the alleged sex abuse occurred from 1978 until 1982 when the victim was between 7 and 11 years old. At the time, the alleged victim attended Holy Rosary School on Esplanade Avenue and became an altar boy under the direction of Brignac, who at the time was a math teacher and deacon at the school.
The alleged victim said he repressed the traumatic memories of the abuse he claims to have endured by Brignac, until a few years ago.
“I kind of locked it up, put it in a box, and put it somewhere so I didn’t think about it. I completely forgot about all of it until there were some triggers a couple years ago. Then, all of a sudden I used it and started having these memories and nightmares,” the alleged victim said.
According to the warrant, Brignac would bring the victim to a store near Holy Rosary and purchase him treats like candy, soda, ice cream or baseball cards. Then, Brignac began taking the victim to his home, the warrant states, which is where the abuse began.
The victim described incidents of fondling and kissing, which he said happened inside the classroom at Holy Rosary School and at City Park, in Brignac’s vehicle.
According to the warrant, the NOPD sergeant also obtained what he described as disturbing birthday and Christmas cards Brignac gave to the victim.
The messages included words such as, “I love you” and “Would love hearing from you and seeing you again.”
Brignac’s accuser told FOX 8 he’s now dealing with the emotions of having to tell his story at trial.
“Anxiety about having to go through all of it again, but also some small measure of relief that this is going to move forward,” the alleged victim said.
Bourgeois said he believes this case will give more victims the courage to come forward.
“If other people that were sexually abused by members of the church see the courage and see that law enforcement had the ability to actually arrest someone, I think it’s going to give people a lot of hope,” Bourgeois said.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.