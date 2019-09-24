Bruce: Early Fall Feels Like Late Summer

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Still no relief in sight for a more fall feel to the air. With no big changes, the hot, sunny, and dry conditions are expected for the rest of the week. Highs will be in the lower 90s with some places reaching the middle 90s. We could challenge record highs a couple of days this week.
Normal highs this time of year are in the middle 80s. So far we have averaged mid 90s. Also it has been too dry, . The airport has only received .19″ of rain for the month.
There is no end in sight to the heatwave. The humidity will remain in check through the work week, but a return of the muggies is expected by the weekend.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.