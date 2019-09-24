Coach O says Michael Divinity is going to be okay; hopes to have Marshall back near end of season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Senior linebacker Michael Divinity is going be okay, according to LSU head coach Ed Orgeron.
The Marrero native suffered a leg injury during a tackle in the first half of Saturday’s game against Vanderbilt. Divinity was recently moved to outside linebacker to fill in for the injured K’Lavon Chaisson.
“He’s going to be okay,” Orgeron said during a radio interview Tuesday morning. “[The injury was] not as bad as it looked on film.”
Coach O also said he hopes to have wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. back for the latter part of the season. Marshall reportedly suffered a fractured foot against the Commodores.
“Surgery went well,” the sophomore pass catcher posted Sunday on Twitter. “I’m good, be back soon. God get all the glory.”
Marshall is tied with Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy for the most touchdown catches in the SEC so far this season. They each have six TD receptions.
The Tigers return to action on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 11 a.m. in Death Valley against Utah State.
