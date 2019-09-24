Louisiana senator responds to Nancy Pelosi calling for impeachment of President Trump

(WAFB) - Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has said she supports a formal impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump. She made the announcement Tuesday, Sept. 24.
The president responded to the announcement with several tweets, and Louisiana leaders are reacting to the announcement as well.
Senator Dr. Bill Cassidy responded to the announcement, saying:
“Democrats have called for impeachment since President Trump won the election. The Mueller investigation went nowhere, so they’re trying something new. President Trump said he will release the transcript of the call with Ukraine on Wednesday, and the readout will speak for itself. In the meantime, I hope they focus on passing legislation that will raise military pay, stop surprise medical billing and other issues important to the well-being of Americans."
