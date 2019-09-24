LSU QB Joe Burrow, offense impress some outside of football

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s a player of the week at LSU who’s getting an awful lot of love, even though it’s a bye week and the people giving him that love aren’t necessarily football experts.
RELATED STORIES:
- Burrow named SEC Offensive Player of the Week for 3rd time this season
- Week 4: Football Players of the Week
- LSU remains at No. 4 in AP Top 25; Ohio St., Wisconsin, Cal move up
- AP Top 25: Wisconsin into top 10; Cal makes big move to 15
- Burrow tosses 6 TD passes to break school record as No. 4 LSU rolls over Vandy
- School-record 6 TDs for Burrow, No. 4 LSU routs Vandy 66-38
- Burrow, Chase lead No. 4 LSU to big SEC blowout
Quarterback Joe Burrow has played only four games this season but he’s already been named the SEC Offensive Player of the Week three times. The distinction ties him with two other former Tigers for the most in a single year in LSU history. Those other two players were also quarterbacks. Burrow joins Tommy Hodson in 1989 and JaMarcus Russell in 2006 as the only players to do it.
In Burrow’s case, though, the 2019 Tigers have only played a third of their regular-season games.
Plenty of time could be spent rattling off Burrow’s statistics, numbers LSU fans have to be astounded by. Is this really happening? When will we wake up and return to pass and pray days of years past?
Burrow is averaging 380 yards passing per game this year. His 17 touchdown passes already matches last year’s total. He’s also completing 80 percent of his passes. LSU basketball head coach Will Wade would take 80 percent from the free-throw line.
At a casual LSU basketball media availability Monday, Wade was asked about Burrow and the LSU attack. He had plenty to say about the QB, other players, and the offense as a whole.
It’s no secret that outside of the huge win at Texas, LSU’s schedule to this point has been pretty soft. The big boys are waiting around the corner and fans of those teams have certainly taken notice of Burrow’s personality and strut. They would love to humble him. Many LSU fans, on the other hand, can’t seem to get enough of all things Joe Burrow, in particular, the swagger.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.