New Orleans medical marijuana dispensary moving to Tchoupitoulas St.

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The only authorized medical marijuana dispensary in New Orleans is moving from the Gentilly area to Tchoupitoulas St.
H&W Drug Store has three locations in the New Orleans area, but only one of the locations sells marijuana.
On Monday (Sept. 23), the dispensary relocated its medical marijuana dispensary, from 4718 Paris Ave. to 1667 Tchoupitoulas St.
Patients must have an existing recommendation by a licensed physician to get medical marijuana.
The State of Louisiana currently recognizes the following qualifying conditions:
Autism, Cachexia, or Wasting Syndrome, Cancer, Chronic or Intractable Pain, Crohn’s Disease, Epilepsy, Glaucoma, HIV/AIDS, Muscular Dystrophy, Multiple Sclerosis, Parkinson’s Disease, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Severe Muscle Spasms, Spasticity, and Seizure Disorders.
