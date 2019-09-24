NOPD: 3 teens arrested in 2 violent carjackings less than 24 hours apart

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A woman was beaten and carjacked near at the edge of the French Quarter last Thursday (Sept. 19) and said she is still haunted by the memories of the attack.
“My heart was beating out of my chest. My anxiety and my adrenaline was just taken over,” she said. “I had a business meeting at 6 p.m. with a gallery on Royal. I parked in the premium parking lot that’s on Elysian Fields and Decatur."
After her business meeting, the victim said she walked back to her car around 8:30 that night.
“I sat in the car. I put the keys in the ignition to get the air going. I sent a quick text to my dad that the meeting went well. I’m on my way home. Right after I sent that text, I suddenly see movement next to my car door. I look and there are these people next to it and it startled me,” the victim said.
She said before she could even figure out what was going on, two people opened her car door.
“They pulled the door open. I immediately began screaming to high hell and I was laying on my horn so that maybe people would come and help me,” the victim recalled.
No one came to help, and the victim said the suspects started pulling her out of the car and a physical violent fight began.
“As I’m slapping and screaming, I get nailed right in the face, punched me in the face, and it made my head fly back. I escalated fighting back. I was holding on to the steering wheel, kicking, punching and I was screaming even more,” she said.
The victim said one of the suspects dragged her by her feet out of the car and her head hit the pavement.
“I got up, and the two of them were already in the car. I just went into attack mode and was like, ‘no, you’re not going to do this to me,’” she said.
She said she tried to fight again, and at one point even stood in front of the vehicle. But eventually, she said she realized she couldn’t stop them.
The two carjackers drove away, in her vehicle.
Less than 24 hours later, around 3:30 p.m. Friday, another woman was carjacked. This time, it unfolded about a half a mile away in NOCCA’s parking lot. According to NOPD, three juveniles assaulted the victim and took off in her car.
“The hairs on my arm stood up. It’s exactly what happened to me. The only difference is there were three of them and two,” the victim said.
Investigators said they do believe the two incidents are related and arrested three teenage boys -- a 13-year-old, a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old. All three are facing carjacking charges.
As of Tuesday evening, NOPD was not identifying the suspects.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.