Parents of Wayde Sims organize butterfly release for 1-year anniversary of shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Parents of former LSU basketball player Wayde Sims have planned a remembrance ceremony for Saturday, September 28 according to a Facebook post.
The family plans to release 44 butterflies at 9:44 A.M. at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. According to the post, Fay and Wayne Sims are asking those attending to bring a note expressing how Wayde impacted your life or your favorite memories of Wayde.
Wayde Sims was shot and killed on Friday, September 28 in the 600 block of Harding Boulevard. He was transported to the hospital where he later died of his injuries. According to authorities, they believe Wayde stepped in to help a friend who was in an altercation.
Police arrested Dyteon Simpson, 20, in connection to the fatal shooting.
In his sophomore season, Sims played 32 games with 10 starts and was the 2014-15 Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year.
Sims was a First Team All-State selection, earning five letters at University High School in Baton Rouge, where he won three state titles under Head Coach Joe Spencer.
His father, Wayne Sims, played basketball at LSU under Dale Brown.
