Woman carjacked by three juveniles in NOCCA parking lot

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Three juveniles carjacked a woman Friday (Sept. 20) as she sat in her vehicle in the parking lot of the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts on Chartres Street, according to the New Orleans Police Department.
It happened around 3:20 p.m. The school is located in the 2800 block of Chartres Street.
The victim told police she saw the door of her vehicle – a gray 2007 Toyota Sequoia – being opened by an unknown person.
The subject assaulted her and then pulled her out of the vehicle. The victim then observed three unknown male subjects driving away in her vehicle.
The following day officers found the stolen vehicle parked in the 2300 block of North Tonti Street.
Three subjects fitting the description of the perpetrators of the carjacking were spotted near the vehicle. The three subjects, all juveniles, fled the area on foot. They were apprehended a short time later in the 2300 block of Spain Street.
One of the juveniles, age 14, is in custody and has been charged with carjacking and simple assault.
The two other juveniles, ages 13 and 16, have been identified as suspects but have not yet been charged.
NOCCA released a statement saying, "The safety and security of the NOCCA Family is of the highest importance.
The incident that took place on Friday in the school parking lot was very unfortunate.
Thankfully, there was no weapon involved, and everyone was able to walk away from this terrible incident.
Our thoughts and the thoughts of our entire campus community are with the individual who unfortunately experienced something that has never previously befallen our campus.
We are grateful for the quick response of our Campus Police Officers and the NOPD."
