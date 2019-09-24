Shelby: Summer Heat Continues

Hot, sunny, and dry conditions are expected for the rest of the week. Highs will be in the lower 90s with some places reaching the middle 90s. We could challenge record highs a couple of days this week.
To put things into perspective our typical highs for the end of September are in the mid-80s. Rainfall has been scarce. The airport has only received .19″ of rain for the month.
There is no end in sight to the heatwave. The humidity will remain in check through the work week, but a return of the muggies is expected by the weekend.
