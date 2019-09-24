TODAY: Job fair to fill positions at new airport terminal

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Restaurants inside the new terminal at Louis Armstrong International look to hire hundreds of positions.
This comes as the terminal is set to open later this Fall.
Restaurateur HMSHost will hold a job fair to fill positions at more than 10 locations inside the new terminal.
The job fair is set for Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza Airport Hotel.
HMSHost seeks to hire servers, baristas, bartenders, crew members, wok cooks, shift supervisors, cashiers, cooks, hosts/hostesses, utility, commissary managers, and commissary runners. Candidates with an interest or experience in customer service and hospitality should apply and attend.
Candidates should bring two forms of identification to the event. All interested candidates are encouraged to attend the hiring event for an immediate interview.
