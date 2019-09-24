TPSO: Man wanted in murder of Independence man

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s office is asking for help locating a man wanted in the murder of a 38-year-old Independence man who went missing last week, TPSO said Monday night (Sept. 23).
Cedric Baldwin was reported missing last Tuesday and his vehicle was found by the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s office shortly after, burned in a wooded area off Highway 422.
During their investigation, investigators learrned Baldwin was last seen with Michael Ray “Mitch” Moore, 41.
Moore’s son 19-year-old, Jermichael Grayer, was determined to be a person of interest in the case and at the time, was already in custody of TPSO on unrelated weapons charge. Investigators interviewed Grayer, who told them he saw his father fatally shoot Baldwin, according to TPSO.
Investigators said Grayer and Moore then went to St. Helena Parish to dispose of Baldwin’s body, and then later went to Livingston Parish to burn the car.
TPSO said Grayer helped investigators locate Baldwin’s body in St. Helena Parish, which they found Monday afternoon.
Grayer is now facing obstruction of justice and principal to second-degree murder charges. An arrest warrant for Moore has been approved, but TPSO said they have been unable to find him. Anyone with information about the investigation or Moore’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or TPSO at 985-345-6150.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.