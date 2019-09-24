18-year-old arrested for Mid-City shooting that left 1 dead, 5 injured

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police arrested an 18-year-old man for a fatal shooting in Mid-City that left one teenager dead and five others injured.
Dijon Dixon was arrested Monday (Sept. 23) in St. Bernard Parish. Dixon is charged with one count of second-degree murder.
The fatal shooting happened near the intersection of City Park Avenue and Canal Boulevard that left one dead and five wounded.
Of the six victims, five were found to be juvenile males ranging in age from 15 to 17, including the deceased victim, while the remaining victim was identified as an adult.
“From 10:30 p.m. Friday, through Monday afternoon, our investigators from the Homicide Unit, Third District, and many others, worked around the clock to gather overwhelming evidence that identified the accused perpetrator of this senseless act of violence,” NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said.
On Monday, September 23, 2019, around 3:30 p.m., members of the Special Operations Division TIGER Unit apprehended Dixon, with the assistance of St. Bernard Parish deputies in St Bernard Parish.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 504-658-5300 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.