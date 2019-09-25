Bruce: Our Weather Is On Auto-Pilot

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Above normal temperatures will continue as we round out the workweek into the weekend. Highs will continue in the low to mid 90s to finish out the month of September. We’ll also see dry skies through at least early next week. So our weather is on auto-pilot. I am looking hard, but I do not see any cold fronts for at least the next 7 days.
At this point, it is likely that September will be the hottest and driest on record at New Orleans International airport. The records there extend back to 1946.
