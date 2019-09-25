David: Dry September Heat Continues

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It won’t be long before we start talking drought as we close in on the driest September on record and an early peek into October looks just the same, dry.
The dry weather comes with a dry heat as daily highs will remain in the 90s over the next week. Now I don’t us breaking any records as highs should stay right at or just above the 90 degree mark through the weekend. There will be a nice, southeasterly breeze that should pick up by Saturday making it feel just a little more bearable out there.
Technically it is fall but I see no indication of a cool front coming over the next 10 days.
Looking out over the tropics, Tropical Storm Karen is struggling to hold on as an organized system and there really is no concern from this storm. Even if Karen can make the loop and turn back west towards the Bahamas, most models show the storm dissipating. Hurricane Lorenzo is way out in the Atlantic and is on pace to become our next major hurricane. It’s not expected to impact any land.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.