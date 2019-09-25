La. Congressional Delegation reacts to possible impeachment

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Members of the state’s congressional delegation say this impeachment inquiry is nothing to be taken lightly. However they say the cat is now out of the bag. And it’s time to let the facts come out.
“The transcript release today should terrify every citizen. You have a president asking for a favor and saying my guy Rudy will contact you to follow up,” said Democratic Congressman Cedric Richmond of Louisiana. He says that what he knows so far about President Trump’s interaction with the Ukrainian president is disturbing.
"My hope is Republicans will say this is a clear abuse of power, and we're reaching out to foreign countries to interfere in a us election, and get dirt on a U.S. candidate for president, and that should alarm them, and if not I question their sense of duty and patriotism," said Richmond.
Today the Ukrainian president said he didn’t feel pressured by Trump. Republican Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana, says it will all come out in the investigation.
"The president contends he did nothing wrong, his opponents say yes you did, it's outrageous, and it's the end of western democracy," said Kennedy.
President Trump today accused Joe Biden’s son of using his name to make hundreds of millions of dollars from both the Ukraine and China. Senator Kennedy says the impeachment inquiry maybe as damaging to Biden as it could be to Trump.
“I’m not saying anyone did anything wrong, but it’s a lot easier to let the cat out of the bag, then put it back in, and this cat’s out the bag, for the allegations about the president, and the allegation about the vice president...whether it’s a good idea or bad...it’s reality,” said Kennedy.
And when it comes to the ultimate outcome, a Dillard political analyst says the deck's stacked in favor of the president.
“Don’t see them getting a 2/3rds vote, and Speaker Pelosi knows this,” said
Dillard’s Robert Collins. He says that means Trump would likely survive any impeachment vote, if it comes to that given the majority the republicans have in the senate.
