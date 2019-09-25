Locals react to Democrats beginning formal impeachment inquiry against Trump

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Members of Louisiana’s congressional delegation and a political analyst reacted to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s announcement that the U.S. House will move forward with an official impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.
Robert Collins, PhD., a Dillard University political analyst who worked on Capitol Hill for two former Louisiana U.S. senators said the step Pelosi took is significant.
"It's a very big deal politically,” said Collins.
Pelosi had for months resisted calls to start the impeachment process, but pressure began to build for Pelosi to act after news reports questioned whether Trump had improperly pressured the Ukrainian president during a summer phone call to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.
Collins said Pelosi, who is a veteran politician, would not have made the decision to support an impeachment inquiry without much thought.
"The polling data has said that the majority of the American people did not support impeachment hearings at this time. So, her making a decision to allow the committee to go ahead with hearings means that she believes that popular opinion, that public opinion is going to turn against the president once the information comes out in these hearings,” he said.
President Trump insists he did nothing wrong and said he has authorized release of the transcript of the call with the Ukrainian leader.
Following the announcement, Trump tweeted, "They never even saw the transcript of the call. A total Witch Hunt!"
GOP House Minority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana is also criticizing the Democrats’ move.
Scalise said in a tweet, “Speaker Pelosi is reckless and wrong to call for impeachment of @realDonaldTrump based on unconfirmed, secondhand accusations. The American people deserve better than this pathetic and disgraceful witch hunt.”
And Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., responded with a tweet as well.
Cassidy wrote, “Democrats have called for impeachment since @realDonaldTrump won the election. The Mueller investigation went nowhere, so they’re trying something new. President Trump said he will release the transcript of the call with Ukraine on Wednesday, and it will speak for itself.”
Collins says an impeachment inquiry does not necessarily mean Trump will be impeached.
"It's important to keep in mind that this is an inquiry, there are no impeachment votes coming up anytime soon,” said Collins. “An impeachment inquiry authorizes the committee to go ahead and start holding hearings and investigating those allegations of corruption, but we're still a long way from an actual impeachment vote."
Collins said even if the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives ends up voting to impeach Trump, a trial would have to be held in the Republican-controlled Senate.
"It's important to remember that an impeachment is simply an indictment. The president is not removed when he is impeached, it's simply bringing charges against the president. Then you have to have a formal trial in the U.S. Senate,” said Collins.
And Collins said winning a conviction in the Senate is doubtful.
"It takes a two-thirds vote to convict the president and to remove him from office which is an extremely long-shot,” he said.
