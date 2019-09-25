LSU heads outdoors for practice; offense catches eye of SEC coaches

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 4 LSU was back on the practice field Wednesday afternoon following Saturday’s 66-38 win over Vanderbilt.
The calendar may be turning to October soon, but it is still very hot and steamy in south Louisiana for head coach Ed Orgeron and the Tigers. They are doing their best to maximize this bye week.
“I thought Joey handled himself, he’s composed, he’s a competitor; I think he’s got great command of this offense right now,” said Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason. “In that game, I felt he was as accurate and as in command as any I’ve seen since I’ve been here. I wish LSU and Coach Orgeron the best - really good football. They have a chance to find themselves, if they get it right, in the SEC title game.”
Next up for LSU in two weekends is Utah State, which features quarterback Jordan Love. The sophomore threw for more than 3,500 yards last season. He also had 32 touchdowns.
“I left last night late; Dave Aranda’s truck was there,” said Orgeron. “I got here really early; Dave Aranda’s truck was still here. I know it’s got our attention. He is a very, very good quarterback. The speed they run their plays is the fastest we’ve ever seen. The guy is very accurate. He has good protection. It’s going to be a challenge.”
Of course, LSU has one of the top quarterbacks in the country in Joe Burrow. On the SEC teleconference Wednesday, a well-known coach was asked if he’s noticed LSU’s new offensive attack.
“I think everyone recognizes the numbers,” said Alabama head coach Nick Saban. “Anyone that’s played as well as they have, but in all honesty, I have not watched them play. We play Ole Miss this week, so we’re concerned about that game. Later in the season, we’ll focus on the things that they do. We have a lot of respect for their players, we always have. They’re playing extremely well on offense, I can tell you that, without even watching them based on the numbers they’re putting up and the players that we know they have.”
Burrow is completing 80.6 percent of his passes this season. Burrow is leading all SEC quarterbacks with more than 1,500 yards. He is tied with Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with 17 touchdowns so far.
LSU currently leads the nation in scoring offense (57.8 points per game) as the Tigers have scored more points through the first four games of a season than any other team in school history during the SEC era.
