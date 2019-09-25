LSU long snapper Blake Ferguson named semifinalist for Campbell Trophy

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU long snapper Blake Ferguson has been named a semifinalist for the William Campbell Trophy, known as the Academic Heisman, the National Football Foundation announced Wednesday.
The prestigious award recognizes the absolute best football scholar-athlete in the nation. It combines his academic success, football performance, and leadership skills.
Ferguson is a senior from Smyrna, Ga. He is in his fourth season as the starting long snapper for the Tigers. He has been named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll four times. He has also earned first-team All-America recognition for his position.
Last season, Ferguson became the first long snapper in LSU history to be named a permanent team captain. He graduated from LSU in three years with a degree in marketing and will earn his Master’s in business administration in December.
To be considered for the Campbell Trophy, nominees must be a senior or graduate student in their final year of playing eligibility, have a GPA of at least 3.2 on a 4.0 scale, have outstanding football ability as a first-team player or significant contributor, and have demonstrated strong leadership and citizenship.
The winner will be announced in New York City on December 10.
