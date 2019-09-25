5-month-old shaken to death by mother’s boyfriend, sheriff says

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - Deputies arrested a 23-year-old Metairie man for one count of murder after a five-month-old infant died from what appears to be “shaken baby syndrome.”
Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said Wednesday (Sept. 25) that investigators were called to the residence of Noe Martinez-Florez in the 900 blk. of Aurora Ave. on Sept. 18. following a call about an unresponsive infant.
Deputies transported the infant to a local hospital while performing CPR. After the infant was stabilized, he was transported to a different local hospital to receive specialized care, Lopinto said.
On Sept. 19, the hospital notified JPSO that the child was suffering from injuries consistent with what is commonly referred to as "shaken baby syndrome".
Two days later, the child died from his injuries. An autopsy was scheduled for and conducted on Sept. 23. Following autopsy, the child's manner of death was determined to be a homicide.
Martinez-Flores was determined to be responsible for the child's injuries, and an arrest warrant was obtained for his arrest. He was taken into custody the next day.
Martinez-Flores is the boyfriend of the child’s mother. Investigators have no information that suggests the child’s mother was in any way responsible for the injuries to the child, Lopinto said.
