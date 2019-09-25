Overtime Podcast #76 - Triple Coverage, Week 4

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints are trying to figure out if they’ve found a new way to win in Drew Brees’ absence as the Cowboys come to town, while LSU and Tulane are riding high during their early bye weeks. Plus - there’s a big trend emerging in high school football this season.
Juan Kincaid on the Saints’ challenge against a stout Cowboys defense:
“I know it hasn’t been the greatest of competition that they have played but they have been a 3-0 football team and looked like one. That defense, that front seven, is as nasty as it gets and it reminds me that the Saints - we knew going into the season that they were facing a gauntlet in the first four games but every one of those teams had a solid defense. I think the Cowboys may be the best of them because it’s seven guys, you’re not just looking out for Aaron Donald or J.J. Watt."
Chris Hagan on LSU’s upcoming schedule:
“I think Auburn, Florida, obviously Alabama - I don’t know if it is being disrespectful or not but we’ve just assumed that LSU is going to win out until Alabama and they should be the favorite in all of those games but it’s not going to look like it always has and because those teams are going to challenge them and especially defensively is why those games would worry me a little more if I’m an LSU fan because LSU’s defense hasn’t been spectacular either and if they’re susceptible to giving up points and your offense finally hits a snag in the road which they haven’t yet but in case they do, the games are going to be a bit tighter.”
Sean Fazende on Tulane’s first 3-1 start since 2003:
“You talk about an impressive start to the season? That’s an impressive start to the season and all the sudden, winning your conference is not a foreign concept to Tulane.”
Garland Gillen on John Curtis and St. Augustine’s Saturday matchup:
“This is going to tell me a lot because I already know Curtis is fantastic, okay? They’re stacked on offense and they’re stacked on defense. What is St. Aug? They’re 3-0, they beat McDonogh 35, they’ve beaten some decent teams. Now they’re stepping up in competition.”
