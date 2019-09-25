TODAY: Meeting to discuss downtown Orleans tax millages

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The Downtown Development District will be one of the first taxing authorities in New Orleans to consider rolling millages forward.
That’s important in light of the new considerably higher assessments..
After thousands saw their property assessments raised earlier this year, Orleans Parish Assessor Erroll Williams sent out a reminder to residents that the only way their property taxes will actually go up is if the taxing authorities like the DDD raise their rates before the end of this calendar year.
The assessor’s office also says the taxing authorities cannot raise resident’s property taxes unless they hold a public hearing and pass an increase with a 2/3 majority vote.
That’s why a meeting Wednesday will be an important one for property owners to attend.
The purpose of the meeting will be to consider levying additional or increased millage rates without further voter approval.
That would mean an extra $2.5 million in taxes from CBD property owners.
Mayor Cantrell’s office and the sewerage and water board are urging the DDD board members to increase the millage so they can put more funding towards infrastructure projects.
The meeting will be held on Poydras Street at the Pan-American Life Center at 3:30 p.m.
The board of commissioners is expected to vote on the millage increase on October 1.
