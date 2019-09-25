WWL Radio’s Seth Dunlap passes polygraph test regarding homophobic tweet

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -WWL radio host Seth Dunlap, who is on leave from the microphone, took and passed a polygraph test Wednesday, according to his attorney Megan Kiefer.
The test centered around a homophobic tweet that was sent from WWL Radio’s Twitter account on Sept, 10.
The tweet was taken down soon after it went out to thousands of followers.
Soon after the post, Dunlap announced he was taking a leave of absence from his nightly radio program. WWL Radio and its parent company, Entercom, are still investigating who might have sent the message.
A statement released Wednesday (Sept. 25) says, "It has been fifteen days since WWL tweeted from its official twitter account calling its employee, Seth Dunlap, a “fag”. Seth has been patient with Entercom Communications during this time, largely withholding public comment in an attempt to allow the investigation to ensue and in hopes of fair and amicable treatment. To date, Entercom has not apologized to Seth for this incident.
Rather, Entercom has refused to provide any evidence whatsoever to Seth regarding their investigation. They have provided no forensic investigatory reports, Twitter data, surveillance footage, interview transcripts or recordings, polygraph results, or any other documents or evidence to Seth or the media relative to their investigation into this shocking event.
Due to the lack of any evidentiary updates from Entercom, Seth voluntarily submitted to a polygraph test administered by a certified and licensed expert polygraph examiner. The results of the testing, which have a 95 percent accuracy rate, concluded that Seth was truthful during the polygraph testing, and completely exonerated Seth from any involvement in the offense tweet whatsoever.
It is our understanding that up to fourteen (14) Entercom employees have password access to WWL’s twitter account. Seth is not one of the employees that had any access whatsoever to the Twitter account at the time of the offense tweet. Of note, we have requested information about whether Entercom’s employees, including the fourteen employees who have password access to WWL’s twitter account, have submitted to voluntary or mandatory polygraph testing, and Entercom has refused to respond to that request."
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.