1 dead, 3 injured following helicopter crash at Fort Polk
A helicopter crash killed one and injured three Thursday morning at Fort Polk. (Source: KALB)
By Mykal Vincent | September 26, 2019 at 9:23 AM CDT - Updated September 26 at 11:00 AM

FORT POLK, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead and three others are injured following a helicopter crash at a training area at Fort Polk.

According to military base officials, an Army helicopter crashed early Thursday morning. Emergency teams responded to the 1-5 Aviation Battalion, a Fort Polk based unit.

One crew member died and three others were injured. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

The crash is still under investigation. Officials say the names will be released on Friday, once next of kin is notified.

Governor John Bel Edwards released a statement shortly after the crash.

Our hearts are heavy after learning of this morning’s tragic crash and the loss of one soldier who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country and our state. We can never fully repay these the soldiers for their brave service,” Gov. Edwards said. “The men and women of Fort Polk play a critical role in the readiness of our armed forces, and we are praying for their entire community. Donna and I ask the people of Louisiana to please join their prayers to ours for the deceased soldier, those injured and their families during this difficult time.
