1 dead, 3 injured following helicopter crash at Fort Polk

FORT POLK, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead and three others are injured following a helicopter crash at a training area at Fort Polk.
According to military base officials, an Army helicopter crashed early Thursday morning. Emergency teams responded to the 1-5 Aviation Battalion, a Fort Polk based unit.
One crew member died and three others were injured. Their injuries were not life-threatening.
The crash is still under investigation. Officials say the names will be released on Friday, once next of kin is notified.
Governor John Bel Edwards released a statement shortly after the crash.
