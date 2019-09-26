Disney Cruise plans new trips from New Orleans to Bahamas, Caribbean

NEW ORLEANS, (WVUE) -Disney Cruise Line will return to New Orleans with trips to the Bahamas and Caribbean, including visits to Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay.
The company announced Thursday (Sept. 26) that bookings for the early 2021 cruises will open to the public on Oct. 3.
A pair of four- and five-night cruises to the Western Caribbean kick off the season from New Orleans.
The five-night voyage includes a visit to Progreso, Mexico, a new port of call for Disney Cruise Line on the Yucatan Peninsula. The trip promises “treasures for families to explore together, from ancient Mayan ruins to hidden swimming holes filled with crystal-clear water.”
Three seven-night sailings to the Bahamas with a stop at Castaway Cay, plus a 14-night Panama Canal cruise, round out the departures from the Crescent City in early 2021.
More details on the itineraries spanning from January through February can be found on the Ports and Itineraries for 2021 page of disneycruise.com.
