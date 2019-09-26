The Extra Point Week 4: What we’ve learned so far

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -
Entering week four, there's a little more reason to panic on some players. But there's also reason to be hopeful. I've said it before, and I'll say it again, you can get hot at any time. I started 0-3 a few years ago and went on to win the league. But that said, you need to making the right roster moves on who's starting each week. We now have enough of a sample size to start planning who's going to have big days instead of hoping. Here's what we've learned so far.
Everyone in the Chiefs offense has fantasy value
With Tyreek Hill out, the ball's being spread around a little bit more to guys like Mecole Hardman and Demarcus Robinson. Sammy Watkins should still remain steady around six catches a game. Travis Kelce is easily the most consistent tight end. Even with two primary running backs, LeSean McCoy and Damien Williams, they're both getting the touches necessary to warrant starting them. It's insane that you could start all of these guys and see fantasy value. It's all thanks to Andy Reid and his gunslinger Patrick Mahomes. No defense is safe.
The Colts offense is far from dead
I'll admit that I stayed away from most Colts players in my fantasy drafts once Andrew Luck retired, but so far, they're proving me and a lot of people wrong. Marlon Mack's been tremendous, especially given his late third to early fifth round draft position. T.Y. Hilton, despite dealing with injury, has also delivered. Even Jacoby Brissett was a worthy start on Sunday (LOL Falcons). Especially once bye weeks begin, tight ends like Jack Doyle and Eric Ebron are valuable enough to start in a pinch. Besides, at tight end, you can't do much worse.
Alvin Kamara is still the alpha
The gap between Kamara and whoever the next in line is continues to widen. As a rookie in 2017, Mark Ingram began the season with more touches per game, but that swung in Kamara's favor by the end of the year. In 2018, we saw Kamara continue to separate himself as the primary back. Ingram had a role in blowouts like their wins over Washington and the Bengals, but elsewhere, it became the Kamara show in close games. Now, especially after that game in Seattle, it's apparent that it's not easy to take him off the field. In the first three games of 2018 where Ingram was available, Kamara had 108 snaps to Ingram's 94. This season, albeit under much different circumstances, Kamara has 143 snaps in the first three games to Murray's 53.
The Dalvin Cook hype is real
He's fourth in the NFL in carries and first in yards to go along with an absurd 6.6 yards per carry. It was no secret that Mike Zimmer wanted to run the ball A LOT more than they did a year ago, and I wish I would have paid more attention to it. Cook is a late second round fantasy selection that's performing like the top overall pick. If you were lucky enough to pair him with Zeke, McCaffrey, Kamara or Barkley, congrats on your 2019 league championship.
Adam Thielen is looking more like the guy
The flip side of the rise of Dalvin Cook is the fall of Minnesota's passing game for fantasy football value. The Vikings have gone from 4th in pass attempts in 2018 to 28th through three games in 2019 (just 63 pass attempts so far). You probably weren't banking on Kirk Cousins to lead your fantasy team, but you were hoping for more than you've gotten from Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs, especially Diggs. Last season, the volume of balls thrown evened their numbers out a bit, but so far, Thielen's received more targets, resulting in more catches, yards and touchdowns. While it's not much to go on, Thielen is regularly seeing more passes his way, and most important, he's of more use in the red zone. Diggs' six catches for 101 yards and a touchdown through three games are more like what he had in single-game performances in 2018. That's not great for anyone who took him in the third or fourth round this year.
The Browns hype was not real
As fun as we all wanted that offense full of personalities to be, thanks to the lackluster pass-blocking through three games, it's been anything but. Baker Mayfield's three touchdowns to five interceptions have been dreadfully disappointing for anyone going with him as their QB1. And Jarvis Landry, even as a sixth, seventh or eighth round pick, hasn't lived up to the potential. Odell Beckham Jr. is doing just enough to hold up his fantasy value, along with Nick Chubb, especially in terms of yardage. But this is far from the offense full of big numbers we thought we'd see.
Kyler Murray could be the new fantasy football Matt Stafford
It's a simple recipe. Combine a ton of pass attempts (137, most in the NFL) with the yardage (830, 10th in the NFL) and sprinkle in a steady enough amount of touchdowns (4) and interceptions (3). I guess that's what Kliff Kingsbury's "air raid" offense is. And if he's your QB1, honestly, you could do worse. Might as well roll with him and take the good with the bad.
Patriots backfield as muddy as ever
Sony Michel's biggest strength was the amount of carries he got around the goal line. But between Tom Brady quarterback sneaks and now Rex Burkhead's emergence, Michel's value is in a little bit of jeopardy. He's already a non-factor in the passing game, yielding to both James White and Burkhead, and if he's not in position to get at least 12 carries with some goal line work, it's hard to justify starting him.
Todd Gurley is having the year you feared
Good news: Gurley fell to late first or even the second round in most leagues. Bad news: If you felt like you HAD to get Gurley wherever you did, he's not doing you much good right now. His volume through three games in terms of carries (44), catches (4), total yards (203 rushing, 8 receiving), and worst of all, touchdowns (1), is not on a great trajectory. Without the higher volume of touches, he becomes an above average fantasy running back instead of the guy who could carry your team.
George Kittle (Zach Ertz, also) not worth the cost
Travis Kelce ranks fifth in the league in yards, which puts him above several receivers that went off the board ahead of him. He's worth the second round pick. George Kittle and Zach Ertz (third round picks), however, are putting up good tight end numbers, but not great, especially considering you could've waited until the fifth or sixth round to take Evan Engram, or waited much later to get Mark Andrews or Austin Hooper, among several other late options. I think Ertz will eventually turn up the production. He's too good and targeted too often by Carson Wentz not to. But Kittle, I'm not so sure about.
Darren Waller is the dude in Oakland
Start him from now on. I paid the price with Waller on my bench in THREE leagues when he went off on the Vikings with 13 catches for 134 yards. But it’s now clear that he is not only a reliable target, but one of Derek Carr’s favorite targets. Going forward, even in leagues where I have Travis Kelce, I’ll probably play Waller as the flex. He has a high floor and clearly a pretty high ceiling as well, especially if his touchdown numbers pick up.
