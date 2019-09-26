The Extra Point Week 4: What we’ve learned so far

The flip side of the rise of Dalvin Cook is the fall of Minnesota's passing game for fantasy football value. The Vikings have gone from 4th in pass attempts in 2018 to 28th through three games in 2019 (just 63 pass attempts so far). You probably weren't banking on Kirk Cousins to lead your fantasy team, but you were hoping for more than you've gotten from Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs, especially Diggs. Last season, the volume of balls thrown evened their numbers out a bit, but so far, Thielen's received more targets, resulting in more catches, yards and touchdowns. While it's not much to go on, Thielen is regularly seeing more passes his way, and most important, he's of more use in the red zone. Diggs' six catches for 101 yards and a touchdown through three games are more like what he had in single-game performances in 2018. That's not great for anyone who took him in the third or fourth round this year.