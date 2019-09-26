FFF: The power of Payton

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - In this edition of FFF we dissect Coach Payton’s prowess in the NFL, the fall of Manchester United, and the kings of fried chicken
FOOTBALL
Last week on Overtime, FOX 8′s Jeff Duncan told us Coach Payton revels in the moments when the league doubts his team. Numerous national media doubted the Saints would win in Seattle without Drew Brees, and that no doubt fired up the head coach.
Given a full week of game planning, Payton cooked up a strategy that kept the Seahawks off balance all day. It was a healthy dose of Kamara, mixed in with a lot of short passing, and it no doubt worked.
Hey, it also helps to get a special teams score, a solid punting day by Thomas Morstead, and a defensive touchdown. But, the offense also held it’s own with out No. 9.
This performance proved once again Payton is an offensive genius, and a master motivator. He galvanized the locker room in Seattle all week, and his scheme delivered on the field.
Fourteen years in the league, and Payton hasn’t lost a step. That’s why the organization locked him in for another five years.
FÚTBOL
Manchester United owns the most titles in English football with 20. No. 21, well that will take awhile.
Liverpool, and Manchester City are fighting for this year’s trophy, with Man U nowhere in sight. The Red Devils are tied for seventh place in the Premier League.
The days of transcendent talents like Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford appear non-existent. They got players, just not ones who inspire greatness.
Overall, Manchester United’s revenue was $783 million over the last year. So at least they’re making money, but there won’t be any cash involved with titles anytime soon.
FOOD
Big props to Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken and Southerns for being crowned champs of the National Fried Chicken Festival.
Gus’s grabbed the award for “Best Fried Chicken.” Southerns won “Best Use of Fried Chicken” for their Nashville hot chicken sandwich.
If you want to sample the chicken champ, Gus’s, head to the Warehouse District. Gus’s is a national chain, producing spicy chicken. It’s pretty tasty I must admit.
