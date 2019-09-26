Four Catholic League schools represented in Big 8 rankings

By Garland Gillen | September 26, 2019 at 5:07 PM CDT - Updated September 26 at 5:07 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Catholic League is well represented in the FOX 8 Big 8 rankings this week with four schools making it in.

John Curtis, Rummel, St. Augustine, and Brother Martin all made the rankings. Curtis is holding down the top spot, Rummel at No. 3, St. Augustine holding firm at No. 5, and Brother Martin at No. 6.

Edna Karr stayed at No. 2 after their blowout win over Easton, 38-12. Destrehan (No. 4) is at St. James on Friday night. Lakeshore remains undefeated on the season, and sits at No. 7.

There’s one new entry into the rankings, Hahnville at No. 8.

