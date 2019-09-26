Juveniles arrested for beating and robbing several people across New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - “They pulled the door open. I immediately began screaming to high hell and I was lying on the horn so that maybe people would come and help me,” says the victim
The victim was one of five people police say juveniles attacked and robbed over a three day span.
It was last Thursday evening when the woman, who FOX 8 will not identify, says she walked back to her car parked in the lot at Elysian Fields and Decatur.
She says she sat in her car and moments later, two juveniles opened the driver’s side door.
That’s when the victim says a violet fight began.
“As I’m slapping and screaming, I get nailed in the face. It made my head fly back. I escalated fighting back. I was holding on to the steering wheel, kicking, punching and I was screaming even more,”
The victim says the young attackers dragged her by her feet out of the car.
Eventually they took off in the victim’s car.
The next day, at 3:30 in the afternoon, another woman is pulled out of her car, beaten and carjacked, this time in NOCCA’s parking lot.
“The hairs on my arm stood up. I was just like, this sounds so alike. This is exactly what happened to me,” says the victim.
Police say the young robbers continued to commit crimes. Friday night, just before 8 p.m., police say the teens approached a man at Thaila and South Dorgenois, assaulted him and demanded his keys and took off in his car.
Then, on Saturday afternoon, police say the same juvenile attackers ended up in the 900 block of 8th Street.
“So, I was getting my planting supplies out of my car. I had the back door open. It was a few things, so I had to go back and forth to the car,” says a victim.
The victim says she began planting some flowers in a planter when out of no where she got sucker punched.
“I got punched in my face and my head slammed into the planter, and then I was on the ground screaming for help,” says the victim.
The victim, bleeding from her face, says she hit the ground.
As she screamed for help, she says her neighbor pulled up and came to the rescue.
“He said he asked them what they were doing. Get out of here, and he said they hesitated like almost thinking what they were going to do and they were laughing and casually walked back to their car and drove away,” says the victim.
The victim has stitches in her face and is still very upset about what happened. Police says the juveniles later attacked and robbed yet another person in the 700 block of Austerlitz Street.
Saturday evening, police arrested three teens, a 13, 14 and 16 year old for the crimes.
