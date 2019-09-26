LSU soccer takes on Georgia

The Tigers and Bulldogs have played 19 times. Georgia has won 10 of those matches, LSU has won seven, and there have been two draws. The last time the two schools met was in 2017 and the Tigers won 2-1. LSU has played in Athens nine times dating back to 1998 and the only win out of those nine road matches against Georgia came in 2008 – a 2-1 win for the Purple and Gold. In 2012, the Tigers earned a 2-2 draw in Athens.