LSU soccer takes on Georgia

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU soccer team will travel to Athens, Georgia for a matchup with the Georgia Bulldogs Thursday, September 26 at 6:00 P.M. at the Turner Soccer Complex.
The Tigers and Bulldogs have played 19 times. Georgia has won 10 of those matches, LSU has won seven, and there have been two draws. The last time the two schools met was in 2017 and the Tigers won 2-1. LSU has played in Athens nine times dating back to 1998 and the only win out of those nine road matches against Georgia came in 2008 – a 2-1 win for the Purple and Gold. In 2012, the Tigers earned a 2-2 draw in Athens.
Both teams enter Thursday night’s match with SEC records of 0-1-0. Both teams played SEC perennial powers in their openers and lost by deficits of 3-0. LSU dropped its home contest to Florida (Sept. 19) and Georgia fell to South Carolina on Sept. 20. LSU is coming off a game in which it produced a season high 18 shots on Sunday against James Madison, five of which were on goal.
Georgia enters the match with an overall record of 4-4-1, while LSU brings a mark of 2-6-1 into the contest. Georgia has a very balanced offensive attack with nine players registering a goal in 2019, but none of those goal scorers has more than three.
The Tigers have played nine opponents this season and the combined record of those nine opponents is 49-23-9 to rank LSU’s schedule as the 23rd toughest in the nation.
