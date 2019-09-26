Man killed in deputy-involved shooting in Lacomb

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A man is dead following a deputy-involved shooting in Lacombe Wednesday night.
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Deputies went to a home on Oak Cove Drive in the Fish Hatchery area just before 9 p.m. to serve an order of protective custody. The order was issued after family members believed that the man would harm a family member or himself.
When deputies arrived at the home, family members escorted them into the home where they spotted the man with a weapon. Deputies attempted to subdue the man by using a taser. When the man allegedly raised his weapon, he was shot and killed by the deputies.
The three deputies involved in the incident have been reassigned to desk duty while the sheriff’s office investigates the shooting.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.