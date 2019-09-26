No rain in sight

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It has been the driest September on record going back to 1946. Only .19″ of rain has fallen at the airport. October is typically our driest month of the year. The pattern appears to keep the dry trend going as the calendar flips to October.
At the same time, temperatures will stay above normal for at least the next week or so. There are some hints of a cold by the second week of October.
Otherwise a very quiet weather pattern will continue. A little more humidity and more Gulf breeze can be expected for the weekend. Highs will be around 90 but could be a bit hotter on some days and flirt with record temperatures.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.