NOPD investigating shooting in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in New Orleans East that left one man injured.
According to police, a man arrived at a local hospital by private conveyance around 1:30 p.m. suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
Police later learned that the shooting occurred in the 7500 block of Arbor Driver around 1:15 p.m.
Police are working to determine a suspect and a motive in the shooting.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
