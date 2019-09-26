NOPD investigating shooting in New Orleans East

By Tiffany Baptiste | September 26, 2019 at 3:35 PM CDT - Updated September 26 at 3:35 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in New Orleans East that left one man injured.

According to police, a man arrived at a local hospital by private conveyance around 1:30 p.m. suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police later learned that the shooting occurred in the 7500 block of Arbor Driver around 1:15 p.m.

Police are working to determine a suspect and a motive in the shooting.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

