Recovery Crews Say They Found the Wreckage of Theophile Bougeois’s Seaplane

The team says they spotted the wreckage and brought back a piece of the tail of Bourgeois's plane as they were just beginning a wide sonar search of an area called Bay Boudreaux in St Bernard parrish. This wasn't the first effort to recover the plane and the team used sonar from earlier searches to help decide where they would look today. The search team believes the plane became exposed due to heavy seas changing its position. On board the recovery boat was Mark Michaud a former Slidell police officer who has been involved in many recovery missions.