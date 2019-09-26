A rematch of candidates in the Jefferson Parish sheriff’s race

“Last year, in 2018 we had the third lowest murder rate in our history, third lowest in our history, we had 25 murders, now if you compare this year’s numbers to last year’s numbers our homicides are up because you’re comparing it to a very, very low year,” said Lopinto. “If I have zero murders this month and I have one next month, it’s a hundred percent increase, you can’t compare and look at those numbers over a short-period of time.”