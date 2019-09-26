A rematch of candidates in the Jefferson Parish sheriff’s race

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish voters will decide soon if incumbent Sheriff Joe Lopinto gets a full-term in office.
Lopinto was elected in March 2018 to complete the unfinished term of Sheriff Newell Normand, who retired.
And the race involves a rematch between Lopinto and former longtime sheriff’s office spokesman John Fortunato. Lopinto defeated Fortunato in last year’s special election.
Lopinto believes he should be reelected. He points to what he calls successes in fighting crime.
"And we're doing that at a record level. Our homicide solve rate this year is at 89 percent but our crime in general has continued to be down. In 2018, we had the lowest crime rate that we've ever had in Jefferson Parish since we've been tracking in 1974,” said Lopinto.
Fortunato believes he is more experienced. He spent 46 years with the JPSO.
"And I know what formula works to make Jefferson Parish as safe as it once was. I've watched over the past 24 months and I wouldn't be here today talking with you if I truly believed that Jefferson Parish was a safer place. It is not based on the information that I have received throughout the past two years from inside the organization as well as outside,” said Fortunato.
Fortunato has criticized Lopinto over the homicide rate.
"Absolutely, the numbers speak for themselves. The homicide rate in Jefferson Parish has more than doubled,” said Fortunato.
But Lopinto disputes that. The sheriff’s office says the current number of homicides is 37 and 33 have been solved.
"That's not the case. We average about 37 murders a year in Jefferson Parish. Thirty-seven murders is what we've averaged if you look at us over our period of time,” said Lopinto.
In 2018, the murder count in Jefferson Parish was below 30.
“Last year, in 2018 we had the third lowest murder rate in our history, third lowest in our history, we had 25 murders, now if you compare this year’s numbers to last year’s numbers our homicides are up because you’re comparing it to a very, very low year,” said Lopinto. “If I have zero murders this month and I have one next month, it’s a hundred percent increase, you can’t compare and look at those numbers over a short-period of time.”
And Lopinto suggested that Fortunato has been hypocritical with some of his statements during the campaign.
"So, let’s face it, when you’re desperate in a campaign you look to numbers to try to justify what your actions are. And Mr. Fortunato as the spokesperson for the sheriff’s office for many years had said over and over again that all the police patrols in the world don’t prevent murders, they’re crimes of passion,” Lopinto stated.
Fortunato addressed that criticism.
"It has been said and I have said it, that you can't stop someone from wanting to commit a murder, but what we can do and I refuse to sit back and let it happen is not patrol our streets,” he said.
When asked about his priorities if elected, Fortunato said he would work to be the best crimefighter possible.
"Money should never be a factor. I will implement an anti-crime team that we will disperse into neighborhoods that we know are the most problematic. I was around when we identified the 17 most violent neighborhoods in all of Jefferson Parish,” stated Fortunato.
Lopinto says reducing crime remains his top priority but added that he is also looking at long-term goals.
"So, if I can control the spending over the next two or three years, I can build up enough of an income that's coming in to be able to give deputies a raise that doesn't have to go back to the taxpayers,” he said.
A third candidate, Anthony Bloise, who is a physicist, says if elected he would focus on using up-to-date crime prevention techniques to target illegal drugs and the trafficking of teenagers.
Election day is October 12.
