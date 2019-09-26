Shelby: Hot & Dry

We are closing out on likely the hottest and driest September on record.
Daily highs will remain in the 90s over the next week. We'll stay just below record levels as highs stay around the 90 degree mark through the weekend. There will be a nice, southeasterly breeze picking up by Saturday, but that will increase our humidity.
Looking out over the tropics, Tropical Storm Karen is struggling to hold on as an organized system and there really is no concern from this storm. Even if Karen can make the loop and turn back west towards the Bahamas, most models show the storm dissipating. Hurricane Lorenzo is way out in the Atlantic and is on pace to become our next major hurricane. It’s not expected to impact any land.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.