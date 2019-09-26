Transcript: Sean Payton Conference Call with New Orleans Media

The game you guys played against Dallas last year in the Thursday night game, is that pretty typical their defense for them to be as hands on, as physical, and maybe try to keep you off schedule? It kind of reminds me of the daring the officials to throw a flag on every play that they used to say about the Seattle Seahawks when they were in their heyday defensively. “I think they beat us. It was a tough game for us. We did not get much going. We didn’t protect the passer well. (We had) Penalties. They made the plays in the game that they needed to. It was a fairly close game early and then it was a difficult game. It was one that as a team you try to shake off and you get on the next week and it is what it is. I said this yesterday; I think Rod (Marinelli) and those guys do a great job. I think there’s an element to how they play and what they do and a belief in their system. And I think that works and you see it on film and there’s an enthusiasm about how they play. And I think that’s a combination of no confidence, but also talent and a good scheme. So I think that that’s why they’re a good defense.