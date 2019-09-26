Tweet-targeted sports broadcaster plans to sue WWL Radio

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The attorney for radio, sports broadcaster Seth Dunlap says he's planning to sue his employer. It comes more than two weeks after a homophobic slur tweeted from WWL Radio's official twitter handle.
The last thing anyone wants to do is sue their employer," said Attorney Megan Kiefer.
Yet, Kiefer says her client, Seth Dunlap, is still suffering and WWL's parent company, Entercom, has done nothing to help. It comes after someone tweeted a homophobic slur from WWL Radio's Twitter handle, targeting the sports broadcaster.
"Tweets like this can happen. They can be a rogue instance in a company that's done everything right or, as was in this case, they can be a result of a culture that has gone out of control," explained Kiefer.
Kiefer says her suit will allege a history of a hostile work environment in which Dunlap was discriminated against due to his sexual preference. Despite management's alleged knowledge, she says no action was taken.
"We get emails like that all too often have people who report they been discriminated against and investigate and, particularly, it's hard to read that because there are no laws protecting them from that type of discrimination," said Lester Perryman of the Human Rights Campaign Board of Directors.
Perryman says, if the allegations are true, he wouldn't be surprised. He says more than half of LGBT people surveyed report being harassed or discriminated against in the workplace. Perryman says that only hurts employers and, on a larger scale, the economy.
"If you have a workplace where LGBTQ employees can be their authentic selves, you're going to see LGBTQ employees at their peak performance," Perryman reasoned.
Kiefer says her client was hoping to facilitate a discussion about policies, how to make the workplace more amiable to LGBTQ people, but says that conversation never took place. After no word on WWL’s investigation, Kiefer says Dunlap submitted to a lie detector test to tell his side of the story. She says he passed.
"There were a lot of allegations. The comments on the Internet are awful," mentioned Kiefer.
WWL Radio said, Wednesday, its investigation is over and it’s turning the information over to law enforcement. The statement called the tweet highly offensive and unauthorized but offered no details on the station’s findings. It concluded with a commitment in supporting all members of the LGBTQ+ community and offered an apology to “listeners, clients, partners and employees for this abhorrent, disrespectful act.”
Perryman says there’s a New Orleans ballot initiative coming up this November that would give the Human Rights Commission full authority to investigate claims of discrimination.
