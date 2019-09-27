Ascension Hot Air Balloon Festival happening this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 2019 Ascension Hot Air Balloon Festival returns to Gonzales this year right in the heart of Ascension Parish.
The three day festival consists of hot air balloon glows, live entertainment, great food, nightly fireworks shows, carnival rides and plenty of fun activities for children of all ages.
The 2019 festival will take place at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center on Sept. 27, 28 and 29.
Admission is $5 for adults and is cash only. Children 8 and under can come in for free.
There is going to be a carnival, live music, food and balloon rides.
Festival hours are:
- Friday from 4:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Pets, ice chests, tents, food, beverage, weapons or illegal substances are not permitted on the festival grounds.
Bags, backpacks, wagons and strollers may be subject to security checks for your safety.
