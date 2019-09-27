Community says goodbye to Mandeville Police Capt. Vincent Liberto

MANDEVILLE, La. (WVUE) - Law enforcement, family, friends and an entire community prepare to say goodbye to slain Mandeville Police. Capt. Vincent Liberto Jr.
Liberto’s funeral begins Friday (Sept. 27) at noon at the Castine Center, 63350 Pelican Dr., in Pelican Park.
After the funeral, police will escort his body to St. Lazarus of Bethany Memorial Garden at 450 Holy Trinity Dr. The fallen officer, a former United States Marine, will be buried with full military honors.
Liberto was killed after a car chase down Hwy. 190 in Mandeville. His backup officer, Ben Cato, was also shot in the Sept. 20 incident. Cato has made a full recovery.
Liberto and another officer, Ben Cato, were shot Sept. 20 in Mandeville following a car chase. Cato has recovered and has returned to work.
Mark Spicer has been charged with first-degree murder of a police officer, among other crimes, for the fatal shooting.
The Mandeville Police Department said the procession will cause delays Friday. They suggest people carpool if they plan to attend the funeral and avoid the route.
Liberto will be taken from Pelican Park on Hwy. 190 past the Mandeville Police Department. It will turn onto Asbury Dr. to the Hwy. 190 East Service Rd. Then the procession will head to Judge Tanner Dr., where it will turn east to the cemetery.
