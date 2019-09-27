Family of murdered Gulfport man still searching for answers one year later

A memorial was held Thursday remembering Brontavius Keller

By Chet Landry | September 26, 2019 at 9:58 PM CDT - Updated September 27 at 8:54 AM

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Brontavius Keller’s family gathered Thursday night to celebrate his life and try to get past the events that changed their world exactly one year ago. Yet still today, they have no answers, and they’re not sure why.

The family of Brontavius Keller are pleading with anyone who knows who killed the 22-year-old one year ago to please come forward with that information.
“To be honest I really don’t even know. Shoot, we’ve been fighting, we’ve been calling, leaving messages. I don’t know. I’m getting to the point though that I’m ready to get this over with so my brother can get justice," said LaDashia Keller, sister of the victim.

Keller’s family members aren’t sure how so many people were at the scene of the murder yet still no one has come forward with any information that could help investigators.

“Somebody could’ve called the police. Somebody could’ve helped my baby, but they didn’t help him; they let him lay there. They ran over him, they shot him, they did all that. When he couldn’t breathe and was gagging for air, they could’ve helped him but they didn’t. They all sat around and laughed and giggled. They acted like it was something to play with, but it’s not," said Tricia Roberts, Keller’s aunt.

Family and close friends of Keller’s released balloons again this year in his honor. While that helps today, it does nothing to help them get past the loss of their own. They want answers, and they want them now.

“We ain’t heard nothing else, we ain’t seen nothing else, and every time my sister calls they tell her they don’t know nothing yet, or whatever,” Roberts said.

Mary Keller, the victim’s mother, just wants answers.

“Anybody out there that knows anything about my son just please come forward and be a better person and come forward, and let’s get justice for Brontavius O’Brien Keller. I really appreciate that," Keller she said.

Anyone who has any information about Brontavius’ murder is asked to please contact Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5900. Anonymous tips can also be made to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online or by calling 877-787-5898.

