Family of murdered Gulfport man still searching for answers one year later

“Somebody could’ve called the police. Somebody could’ve helped my baby, but they didn’t help him; they let him lay there. They ran over him, they shot him, they did all that. When he couldn’t breathe and was gagging for air, they could’ve helped him but they didn’t. They all sat around and laughed and giggled. They acted like it was something to play with, but it’s not," said Tricia Roberts, Keller’s aunt.