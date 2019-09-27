Family of 9 survives house fire thanks to CO detector

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A family of nine is counting their blessings after a fire tore through their home Friday morning.
According to the St. George Fire Department, the fire started around 3:10 a.m. in the 16000 block of Shenandoah Avenue. Upon arrival, firefighters located a fire in the storage room and quickly extinguished it.
There were no injuries reported. Officials say the family was woken up by a carbon monoxide detector.
"This quite probably saved their lives," Eldon Ledoux of St. George Fire Protection District said.
Ledoux says gases had made their way from the small fire in the utility room into the attic and back down into the living quarters.
"Those gases were reaching out to asphyxiate any living thing unaware of their presence," Ledoux said.
“It was right outside my door, and I heard it beeping, and mom told me all about it, so I knocked on her door and told her, ‘It’s going off. I think there might be a fire,'” said 10-year-old Amber Cahill.
That’s when her mother, Heather Ryan, called 911.
Ryan said she just happened to change the batteries in the carbon monoxide detector the day before. She purchased it several months ago after seeing a story on the news.
“It had saved a family’s life, and it scared me, so I went and bought one. We have two smoke detectors, but I went and added the carbon monoxide, and that’s the one that went off. The smoke detectors didn’t,” Ryan said.
A family of two adults and seven children survived a "rather unremarkable" event overnight.
“The difference between an inconvenient fire causing minor damage and an unspeakable human and community tragedy, was an item that can be found on big box and home utility store websites costing from $10 to $35,” Ledoux said.
The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental and electrical in nature.
