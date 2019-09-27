Judge questions Public Defenders about their relationship with a rape case victim

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - “This is bizarre,” says Rafael Goyeneche.
Goyeneche of the Metropolitan Crime Commission says a rape case at Criminal District Court was out of the ordinary from the beginning when the state actually went to trial without the victim.
Instead, prosecutors relied on rape kit evidence and an audio recorded interview with the victim given to the NOPD.
“Also, using some of the prison tape when the defendant had conversations with the victim’s family pressuring them to convince the victim not to cooperate,” says Goyeneche.
The D.A.’s office said the victim broke contact with them and could not be located.
“And then the bizarre nature of the case took another turn when just as the case was concluding, the victim shows up with the public defender’s office,” says Goyeneche.
The victim then took the stand and according to the D.A.’s office, she recanted her original statement to police detailing the crime.
Jurors ultimately convicted Regan Preatto of third degree rape and an aggravated crime against nature.
“During the sentencing, the Judge began to question the public defenders about their involvement with the victim during and before trial,” says Goyeneche.
FOX 8 obtained a copy of the court transcript from the sentencing.
The Court said to Public Defender Beth Sgro, “On Ground 2 I have a question. When did the defense actually make first contact with the victim in this case?”
Sgro answered,” Judge, I believe it was Tuesday.”
The Court said, “No, I want to know not belief. What day did you first make contact?”
Sgro answered, “Tuesday.”
The Court said, “At what time?”
Sgro answered, “I am not sure. At some point in the afternoon.”
The Court said, “And when did you first meet her. What time?”
Sgro answered, “Judge, I apologize. But I mean, as far as contact with the victim, I actually have been advised to assert Mr. Preatto’s fifth and sixth amendments rights. I am represented in this matter,”
The Public Defender had an attorney, Steve Singer, to represent her.
The other Public Defender on the case, James Brockway, also refused to answer the Judge’s questions and invokes the fifth and sixth amendments.
“The fact that the public defenders have invoked the fifth and sixth amendments, and they’ve actually hired a lawyer to represent them in this, I’ve never seen anything like it,” says Goyeneche.
The day after the Judge questioned the public defenders, the Chief Defender of the office, Derwyn Bunton, filed a motion with the court to withdraw the counsel on the case, citing an ‘ethical conflict that prevents our office from continuing.
Bunton did not want to do an on-camera interview, but told FOX 8, because his office was unclear why the Judge was asking questions of that nature, he felt it necessary to file the motion.
“Well, obviously the Judge is concerned that the public defenders office may have had inappropriate contact with the victim before the trial. How is it the prosecution couldn’t find that the victim but the public defender’s office did?” says Goyeneche.
