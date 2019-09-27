Man faces life in prison after conviction for selling heroin that led to overdose

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - A St. Tammany Parish jury found Joseph Laue, 39, of Slidell, guilty Thursday (Sept. 26) of second-degree murder, distribution of heroin, possession with the intent to distribute heroin and possession of Suboxone.
Laue faces mandatory life imprisonment.
On Aug. 25, 2015, officers responded to the scene of a drug overdose in Slidell and discovered that Albert Morant, 24, had died of a heroin overdose.
An investigation by the Slidell Police Department determined that Morant had purchased the heroin from Laue.
During the months-long investigation, officers learned Laue was dealing heroin in his Slidell neighborhood with such regularity that every time the police went to the neighborhood for surveillance, they witnessed him selling narcotics.
Undercover officers observed two separate hand-to-hand transactions in September 2015 and in November of 2015.
In a statement to the police, Laue admitted to being a middle man, making trips to New Orleans to provide heroin for his customers in Slidell.
He is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 9.
