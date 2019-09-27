OPSB: 52 more Kennedy HS students allowed to graduate following grade fixing scandal

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Orleans Parish School Board says more students have qualified to receive their high school diplomas following a grade fixing scandal at John F. Kennedy High School this Summer.
According to OPSB Superintendent Dr. Henderson Lewis, 52 more students were granted their high school diplomas after completing summer school courses and had waivers approved. This brings the total number of graduates to 137.
Eighteen students remain without high school diplomas and will have to continue to retake courses towards graduation.
During the Summer, students and parents learned that more than half the graduating class were not eligible for graduation despite all 155 students participating in the school graduation ceremony in May. Only 85 students were eligible to receive their diplomas.
Some students were told that they would receive their diplomas and transcripts after completing summer school courses. Others were told that they would have to repeat their senior year in order to graduate.
Following an investigation into grade-fixing, the New Beginnings Schools Foundation, which runs Kennedy High School, voted to surrender their charters for Kennedy High School and Pierre A. Capdau Charter School at the end of the 2019-2020 school year.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.